StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at $95,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.