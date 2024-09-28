Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.1 %

SRCL stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,739,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

