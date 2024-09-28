Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,316,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.95 on Monday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -277.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

