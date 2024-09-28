Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stericycle
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle
Stericycle Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.95 on Monday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -277.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stericycle
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.