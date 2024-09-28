Stephen H. Deckoff Acquires 50,200 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Deckoff purchased 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,357,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,007,569.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
