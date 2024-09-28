Stephen H. Deckoff Acquires 50,200 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Deckoff purchased 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,357,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,007,569.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.