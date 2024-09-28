Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 29th.

About Staude Capital Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

