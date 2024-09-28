Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $76.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.