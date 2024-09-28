SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

