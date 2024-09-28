SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

