Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

