Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SOLV. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

