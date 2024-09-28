Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 771.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXOF remained flat at $95.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. Sodexo has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.00.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $6.24 per share. This is an increase from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

