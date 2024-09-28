Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 1,414.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.3 %

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. 17,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.5649 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

