Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Drops By 48.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 306,500 shares. Approximately 25.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $1,324.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,336 shares of company stock worth $967,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

