Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.