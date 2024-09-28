Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Decreases By 38.6%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,454. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
