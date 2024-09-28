Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Decreases By 38.6%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,454. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.