Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Grows By 67.7%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 438,500 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

