Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Decreases By 80.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
