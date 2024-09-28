Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Decreases By 80.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

