Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expands By 105.3%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 3,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $31,921.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,708.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $95,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at $751,102.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Great Elm Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GECC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 23,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

