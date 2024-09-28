Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Rises By 164.4%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITS stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

