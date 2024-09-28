Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Rises By 164.4%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
BITS stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07.
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.