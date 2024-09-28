Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases By 210.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 132.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

