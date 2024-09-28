Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases By 210.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 132.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
