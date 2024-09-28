Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 159.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Performance

E.On stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. E.On has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.