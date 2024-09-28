Short Interest in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Expands By 200.0%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSLM Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. CSLM Acquisition has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 127.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 696,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 355,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

