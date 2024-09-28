Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Declines By 55.2%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 227,700 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Big Tree Cloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. Big Tree Cloud has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
About Big Tree Cloud
