Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Drops By 38.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.73 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

