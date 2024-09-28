Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 150.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASM International Trading Up 0.5 %

ASMIY stock opened at $657.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.94. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $813.23. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

