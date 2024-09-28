Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Rises By 59.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 62.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

