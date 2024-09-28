Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Expands By 117.9%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AENT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.45. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.