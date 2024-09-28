Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Rises By 94.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,017,300 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 2,061,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.3 %

ANCTF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.