Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,400 ($18.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.43) on Thursday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.50 ($8.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,039.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 950.87.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

