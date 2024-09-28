Scott Victor Andrew Hicks Sells 125,000 Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$68,662.50.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

CVE LUM opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. Lumina Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$224.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

