Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $32.04. 450,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $904.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $41.79.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

