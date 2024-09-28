Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Scholastic Price Performance
Shares of SCHL stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $32.04. 450,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $904.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $41.79.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.
Insider Activity at Scholastic
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHL
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scholastic
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.