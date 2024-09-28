Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.
Safran Price Performance
Shares of SAFRF traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.61. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. Safran has a 1-year low of $150.56 and a 1-year high of $246.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.53.
Safran Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.