Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 313.7% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RUNN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.29. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

