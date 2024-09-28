Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $56.50

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMAR. UBS Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.82.

SMAR opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $1,762,763. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 524,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

