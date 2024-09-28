Roth Mkm Boosts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $9.50

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.31.
In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,522 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
