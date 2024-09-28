Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

