Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robert W. Baird reissued their underperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $322.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.00. Amgen has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $16,515,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 99.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

