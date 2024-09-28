Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE:RVP opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
