Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Live Group’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Live Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Live Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

