Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company has a market cap of $685.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

