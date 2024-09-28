Renee L. Wilm Sells 4,423 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.