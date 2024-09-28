Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,118.62.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,042.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,034.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

