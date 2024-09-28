Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $5,400.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,400.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

