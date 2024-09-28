Raymond James Comments on Vizsla Silver Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vizsla Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZLA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.27 million, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

