Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.