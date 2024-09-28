Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

