Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.60 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is -16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

