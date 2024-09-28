Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered by Analyst

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 95.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 280,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.