Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,898,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

