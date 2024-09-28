Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Cut by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.35.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

